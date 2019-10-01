Trial of former N.B. radio host facing sex charges in Puerto Rico pushed to 2020

The trial of a former Fredericton radio host facing child sex charges in Puerto Rico has been pushed back to January.

Trevor Doyle, former host of Capital FM’s radio show, was supposed to have his case go to trial on Oct. 10.

But a new motion filed in United States District Court on Friday shows U.S. District Judge Carmen C. Cerezo has granted his lawyer an extension.

Doyle is now scheduled to go to trial on Jan. 13, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., and he has until Jan. 6 to change his plea.

Doyle has been charged with sexual enticement of a minor after he allegedly tried to solicit sex from an FBI agent pretending to be a 13-year-old girl in Puerto Rico.

According to an FBI affidavit, he was allegedly using a messaging app to try and meet an underage girl on a beach, where she would perform oral sex on him.

Doyle has pleaded not guilty and will be tried by a jury. He currently remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo, just south of the capital city of San Juan.

If convicted, the 44-year-old faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Doyle’s counsel, Jesús A. Hernández-García, also filed a motion on Thursday to restrict the release of some of the evidence to “protect the confidentiality of the matters.”

“The protection of the information detailed in the motion outweighs the presumption of public access,” the motion from Hernández-García reads.

Doyle was initially suspended from his position with Capital FM, but Bell Media Atlantic general manager Trent McGrath confirmed in May that Doyle is no longer a Bell Media employee.