Trial date set for former Fredericton radio host facing child sex charges in Puerto Rico

A popular former radio host from Fredericton who is facing child sex crimes in Puerto Rico will go to trial in October.

Trevor Leslie Doyle has been charged with sexual enticement of a minor after he allegedly tried to solicit sex from an FBI agent pretending to be a 13-year-old girl in Puerto Rico.

READ MORE: FBI charge Fredericton radio host in underage sex sting in Puerto Rico

He has pleaded not guilty to the charge, and his plea was accepted in court last week.

In a document submitted in United States District Court on Tuesday, Judge Carmen C. Cerezo said the case is slated to go to trial on Oct. 10 at 9:30 a.m.

Doyle will be tried by a jury in Puerto Rico. If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The federal court document states that plea negotiations, if any, must end by Sept. 19, and that Doyle has until Sept. 30 to change his plea.

WATCH: Well-known Fredericton radio host facing child sex charges

The 44-year-old was arrested in the early morning hours of April 3 on a beach in the Isle Verde section of Carolina, Puerto Rico.

According to an FBI affidavit, he was allegedly using a messaging app to try and meet an underage girl on a beach, where she would perform oral sex on him.

According to the affidavit, Doyle allegedly admitted after he was arrested that he knew his conduct was wrong.

Doyle no longer employed with Bell Media

Doyle was initially suspended by Bell Media in the days that followed his arrest.

But in an emailed statement to Global News on May 30, Bell Media Atlantic general manager Trent McGrath said Doyle is no longer a Bell Media employee.

The company would not comment further on the matter.

READ MORE: Fredericton radio host ‘no longer employed’ with Bell Media amid FBI investigation

Doyle is currently detained in the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Guaynabo, just south of the capital city of San Juan.