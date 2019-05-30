Crime
May 30, 2019 11:50 am

Fredericton radio host ‘no longer employed’ with Bell Media amid FBI investigation

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Trevor Doyle is seen in this undated photograph. He was arrested by the FBI on April 3 in Puerto Rico.

Source: iHeartRadio.ca
A A

A well-known Fredericton radio host who was arrested by the FBI in Puerto Rico is no longer employed with Bell Media, according to the company’s general manager.

In a statement to Global News on Thursday, Bell Media Atlantic general manager Trent McGrath said Capital FM’s Morning Show with Crash and Sarah Betts officially started on Wednesday.

“Trevor Doyle is no longer employed with Bell Media,” McGrath’s statement reads.

READ MORE: Fredericton radio host remains detained in Puerto Rico following FBI sex sting

McGrath would not provide further comment on the matter.

Trevor Leslie Doyle was arrested on April 3 after he was caught allegedly trying to solicit sex from an FBI agent pretending to be a 13-year-old girl.

He has been charged with sexual enticement of a minor.

WATCH: Well-known Fredericton radio host facing child sex charges

Doyle was a well-known morning show host for Capital FM, a Bell Media radio station in Fredericton.

After the allegations surfaced, McGrath announced that Doyle was suspended from the station.

READ MORE: Fredericton radio host detained in Puerto Rico following FBI sex sting

Doyle is currently detained in the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Guaynabo, just south of the capital city of San Juan.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bell Media Atlantic
Capital FM
Capital-FM Morning Show
Crash and Sarah Betts
Crime
FBI
FBI's Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force
Fredericton
Global News at 6 New Brunswick
New Brunswick
Puerto Rico
Trent McGrath
Trevor Doyle
Trevor Leslie Doyle

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.