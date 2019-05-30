Fredericton radio host ‘no longer employed’ with Bell Media amid FBI investigation

A well-known Fredericton radio host who was arrested by the FBI in Puerto Rico is no longer employed with Bell Media, according to the company’s general manager.

In a statement to Global News on Thursday, Bell Media Atlantic general manager Trent McGrath said Capital FM’s Morning Show with Crash and Sarah Betts officially started on Wednesday.

“Trevor Doyle is no longer employed with Bell Media,” McGrath’s statement reads.

READ MORE: Fredericton radio host remains detained in Puerto Rico following FBI sex sting

McGrath would not provide further comment on the matter.

Trevor Leslie Doyle was arrested on April 3 after he was caught allegedly trying to solicit sex from an FBI agent pretending to be a 13-year-old girl.

He has been charged with sexual enticement of a minor.

WATCH: Well-known Fredericton radio host facing child sex charges

Doyle was a well-known morning show host for Capital FM, a Bell Media radio station in Fredericton.

After the allegations surfaced, McGrath announced that Doyle was suspended from the station.

READ MORE: Fredericton radio host detained in Puerto Rico following FBI sex sting

Doyle is currently detained in the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Guaynabo, just south of the capital city of San Juan.