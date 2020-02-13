Menu

Crime

Police looking for driver of Cadillac CTS after fatal Kitchener hit and run

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 13, 2020 3:54 pm
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking for a driver after finding a black 2009 Cadillac CTS that may have been involved in a fatal hit and run in Kitchener.

The body of a 40-year-old man was found in the area of Highland Road West and Ira Needles Boulevard late in the morning on Feb. 3.

READ MORE: Police believe man killed in Kitchener hit and run died overnight

Police have said the man was likely struck by a vehicle sometime during the overnight hours and the driver did not stop.

On Thursday, police announced investigators located what is believed to be the vehicle involved in the hit and run at a home in Waterloo. It’s not known if the home or its residents are apart of the police investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

They are now asking if anyone saw the black sedan in the area on Feb. 2 between 10:30 p.m. and midnight. The windows were tinted and it may have had damage on the passenger side.

READ MORE: Over 400 cars broken into in Waterloo region this year, police say

Police are also asking for dashcam footage or for anyone with information to come forward.

Police can be reached at 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

