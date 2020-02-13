Police looking for driver of Cadillac CTS after fatal Kitchener hit and run

Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking for a driver after finding a black 2009 Cadillac CTS that may have been involved in a fatal hit and run in Kitchener.
The body of a 40-year-old man was found in the area of Highland Road West and Ira Needles Boulevard late in the morning on Feb. 3.
Police have said the man was likely struck by a vehicle sometime during the overnight hours and the driver did not stop.
On Thursday, police announced investigators located what is believed to be the vehicle involved in the hit and run at a home in Waterloo. It’s not known if the home or its residents are apart of the police investigation.
They are now asking if anyone saw the black sedan in the area on Feb. 2 between 10:30 p.m. and midnight. The windows were tinted and it may have had damage on the passenger side.
Police are also asking for dashcam footage or for anyone with information to come forward.
Police can be reached at 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
