Police looking for driver of Cadillac CTS after fatal Kitchener hit and run

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking for a driver after finding a black 2009 Cadillac CTS that may have been involved in a fatal hit and run in Kitchener.

The body of a 40-year-old man was found in the area of Highland Road West and Ira Needles Boulevard late in the morning on Feb. 3.

READ MORE: Police believe man killed in Kitchener hit and run died overnight

Police have said the man was likely struck by a vehicle sometime during the overnight hours and the driver did not stop.

On Thursday, police announced investigators located what is believed to be the vehicle involved in the hit and run at a home in Waterloo. It’s not known if the home or its residents are apart of the police investigation.

Continuing to investigate a fatal hit & run collision that occurred during the overnight hours from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020. Police have seized the suspect vehicle – a 2009 Cadillac CTS, black in colour. Call police or @WaterlooCrime with info. More here: https://t.co/68PSz5FFmT pic.twitter.com/THZDik4FHx — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) February 13, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

They are now asking if anyone saw the black sedan in the area on Feb. 2 between 10:30 p.m. and midnight. The windows were tinted and it may have had damage on the passenger side.

Police are also asking for dashcam footage or for anyone with information to come forward.

Police can be reached at 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.