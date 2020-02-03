Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Kitchener: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a body found near the side of the road in Kitchener appears “suspicious”.

Police say they were called to Highland Road West between Ira Needles Boulevard and Westheights Drive for the report of an injured man at around 10:55 a.m, according to police spokesperson Cherri Greeno.

Officers arrived and found a man’s lifeless body at the side of the road.

They say their initial investigation shows that the man may have been struck by a car that did not remain at the scene.

“Right now, we don’t have the time of death or the time that the male may have been in the area,” Greeno said. “We’re trying to work out a time frame now.

“We’re working with the coroner to establish a time of death.”

Police are warning area residents that there will be an increased police presence while they investigate.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.