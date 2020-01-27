Victim, suspect in Kitchener killing identified by Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

The name of the victim and the suspect of a Kitchener homicide, which reportedly occurred over the weekend, have been released by Waterloo Regional Police.

Police identified the 48-year-old victim of the homicide, which occurred Saturday night on Marianne Dorn Trail, as Gurpal Kohar.

Ajit Kohar, 77, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the incident.

Police say the two knew each other, but did not specify what their relationship was.

On the night of the ncident, officers were called to a home on Marianne Dorn Trail shortly before 7 p.m. for a report that a man was injured.

On arrival, police say officers found Gurpal Kohar suffering from serious injuries. He would be pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released details of how the victim was killed. They say an autopsy will be conducted later this week to determine the details.

This was Waterloo Region’s first homicide of 2020.

