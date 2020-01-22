2 arrests made in connection to Kitchener stabbing, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have made two arrests in connection to a stabbing in Kitchener late Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a call came in at around 4 p.m. for a report of an altercation near Ottawa Street South and Alpine Road.

When police arrived, they say officers found a man suffering from a stab wound.

After investigating, officers tracked down a man and a male teen nearby and arrested them, police said.

The pair is facing charges of assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm. The minor is also facing an additional charge of utter threats.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

