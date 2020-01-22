Menu

Crime

2 arrests made in connection to Kitchener stabbing, police say

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 1:37 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

Waterloo Regional Police have made two arrests in connection to a stabbing in Kitchener late Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a call came in at around 4 p.m. for a report of an altercation near Ottawa Street South and Alpine Road.

READ MORE: Image released of suspect truck linked to hit-and-run of Kitchener woman in wheelchair

When police arrived, they say officers found a man suffering from a stab wound.

After investigating, officers tracked down a man and a male teen nearby and arrested them, police said.

READ MORE: Children reportedly approached in suspicious manner in Kitchener: police 

The pair is facing charges of assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm. The minor is also facing an additional charge of utter threats.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

