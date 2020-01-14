Menu

Crime

Children reportedly approached in suspicious manner in Kitchener: police 

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 3:04 pm
Updated January 14, 2020 3:05 pm
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station.
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they want to speak to a pair of teenagers after two children were approached in a suspicious manner in Kitchener on Friday afternoon.

Police say the two children were walking home from school on Biehn Drive, near Black Walnut Drive, at around 3:30 p.m. when a black Honda Civic stopped nearby.

The young men reportedly asked the children to “come here” and when the children refused, they sped off in their car.

Police were only able to describe the passenger as having blonde hair.

Police are asking anyone with information to call  519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

