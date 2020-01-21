Menu

Crime

Image released of suspect truck linked to hit-and-run of Kitchener woman in wheelchair

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 21, 2020 12:07 pm
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with the man who was driving this truck.
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with the man who was driving this truck. Waterloo Regional Police

An image of the truck suspected to be involved in a recent hit-and-run in Kitchener was released by Waterloo Regional Police on Tuesday morning.

Authorities say a 63-year-old woman in a wheelchair was crossing at a crosswalk at the intersection of Gateway Park and Sportsworld drives on Jan. 10 at around 2:30 p.m. when she was struck by a transport truck.

The woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries and subsequently released, police say.

They are looking to speak with the man who was driving the truck in the photo in connection with the incident.

It was last spotted heading toward Maple Grove Road on Sportsworld Drive.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

