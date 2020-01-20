Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

75-year-old man taken to hospital after collision in Wellesley Township

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 4:06 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

A 75-year-old man was taken to hospital Sunday after a two-vehicle collision in Wellesley Township, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the collision is one of 125 reported since snow began to blanket the area on Saturday.

READ MORE: Cambridge bank robbed 3 times in last year, police say

Police say the man was driving a pickup truck on Ament Line Sunday morning at around 10 a.m. when it collided with a commercial motor vehicle. Both vehicles careened off to the side of the road, with the pickup hitting a tree while the other rolled into a ditch.

They say the driver of the pickup truck was transported to hospital with minor injuries, while the other driver was uninjured.

READ MORE: Arrest made after holiday break-ins at Waterloo Region schools, police say

Police say they are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone who may have witnessed it to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeWellesley TownshipAment Line WellesleyWellesley Township collisionWellesley Township crime
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.