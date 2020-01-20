75-year-old man taken to hospital after collision in Wellesley Township

Send this page to someone via email

A 75-year-old man was taken to hospital Sunday after a two-vehicle collision in Wellesley Township, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the collision is one of 125 reported since snow began to blanket the area on Saturday.

Police say the man was driving a pickup truck on Ament Line Sunday morning at around 10 a.m. when it collided with a commercial motor vehicle. Both vehicles careened off to the side of the road, with the pickup hitting a tree while the other rolled into a ditch.

They say the driver of the pickup truck was transported to hospital with minor injuries, while the other driver was uninjured.

Police say they are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone who may have witnessed it to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.

