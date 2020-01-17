Arrest made after holiday break-ins at Waterloo Region schools: police

An arrest has been made in connection to a series of break-ins at schools though out the region over the Christmas holidays, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
They say that 12 elementary schools were broken into across the region between Dec. 21, 2019 and Jan. 1, 2020.
READ MORE: 41-year-old man in critical condition after shooting in Waterloo: police
Police say a thief allegedly made off with money and electronics from the schools.
They say officers arrested a 21-year-old Waterloo man on Monday. He is facing 12 break-in related charges.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS