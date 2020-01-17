Arrest made after holiday break-ins at Waterloo Region schools: police

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest has been made in connection to a series of break-ins at schools though out the region over the Christmas holidays, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say that 12 elementary schools were broken into across the region between Dec. 21, 2019 and Jan. 1, 2020.

Police say a thief allegedly made off with money and electronics from the schools.

They say officers arrested a 21-year-old Waterloo man on Monday. He is facing 12 break-in related charges.

