41-year-old man in critical condition after shooting in Waterloo: police

A 41-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot at a home in Waterloo, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say they were called to a home on Beechdrops Drive in Waterloo for the report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.

Police say they found the man with critical injuries from a gunshot wound. He was then transported to hospital.

This is the first shooting-related incident of the year in Waterloo region.

“We are currently investigating and asking anyone with any information to contact police or Crimestoppers,” Const. Andre Johnson told Global News.

He says area residents should expect to see an increased police presence as the investigation continues.