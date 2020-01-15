Police seize fentanyl, sawed-off shotgun from Waterloo home

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Waterloo Regional Police say officers seized fentanyl and weapons, including a sawed-off shotgun, while executing a search warrant on Tuesday.

Police say officers searched a home in the area of Marshall and Weber streets as part of a drug investigation, arresting three men and two women.

The suspects have been charged with numerous drug and weapons offences, including trafficking and possession of a weapon.

Police say officers found fentanyl, a switchblade knife, an expandable baton, a pellet gun, a modified sawed-off shotgun and ammunition.

The amount of fentanyl wasn’t disclosed, but police provided photos of the items seized.

Story continues below advertisement