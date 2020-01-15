Menu

Crime

Police seize fentanyl, sawed-off shotgun from Waterloo home

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 11:14 am
Waterloo Regional Police say they seized fentanyl and drugs while carrying out a search warrant on Tuesday.
Waterloo Regional Police say they seized fentanyl and drugs while carrying out a search warrant on Tuesday. . Supplied

Waterloo Regional Police say officers seized fentanyl and weapons, including a sawed-off shotgun, while executing a search warrant on Tuesday.

Police say officers searched a home in the area of Marshall and Weber streets as part of a drug investigation, arresting three men and two women.

READ MORE: Pedestrian, 79, dead after being struck by SUV outside of Guelph seniors centre, police say

The suspects have been charged with numerous drug and weapons offences, including trafficking and possession of a weapon.

Police say officers found fentanyl, a switchblade knife, an expandable baton, a pellet gun, a modified sawed-off shotgun and ammunition.

The amount of fentanyl wasn’t disclosed, but police provided photos of the items seized.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
