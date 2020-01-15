Police seize fentanyl, sawed-off shotgun from Waterloo home

Waterloo Regional Police say officers seized fentanyl and weapons, including a sawed-off shotgun, while executing a search warrant on Tuesday.
Police say officers searched a home in the area of Marshall and Weber streets as part of a drug investigation, arresting three men and two women.
The suspects have been charged with numerous drug and weapons offences, including trafficking and possession of a weapon.
Police say officers found fentanyl, a switchblade knife, an expandable baton, a pellet gun, a modified sawed-off shotgun and ammunition.
The amount of fentanyl wasn’t disclosed, but police provided photos of the items seized.
