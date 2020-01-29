Menu

Crime

Kitchener man, 61, charged with attempted murder: police 

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 29, 2020 2:11 pm
Updated January 29, 2020 2:13 pm
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

A 61-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to an incident in Kitchener on Tuesday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

At approximately 7:20 p.m., we did receive a report of a possible disturbance, an assault, at a residence in the Forest Heights area of Kitchener,” police spokesperson Cherri Greeno told Global News.

She said that upon arrival, officers found a 60-year-old woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

We did arrest a 61-year-old male who has since been charged with attempted murder and is scheduled to appear in court sometime today,” Greeno said.

Police said that there is no threat to public safety as the suspect and victim know each other but did not provide details of the relationship.

They are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 2523 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

