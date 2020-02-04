Police believe man killed in Kitchener hit-and-run died overnight

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have narrowed down the time frame in which a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Kitchener.

“Investigators believe that the male was struck by a motor vehicle sometime during the overnight hours from Feb. 2-3 and the vehicle left the scene,” Const. Andre Johnson told Global News.

Police said they have identified the victim as being a 40-year-old man but are not releasing his name until they have notified his family.

The man’s body was discovered on Monday morning on Highland Road West between Ira Needles Boulevard and Westheights Drive by a passing motorist, according to police.

Police believe the man was struck by a vehicle that did not stop.

“We’re continuing to investigate and gather evidence to assist in locating the vehicle and the driver involved,” Johnson said. “And we’re encouraging anyone with information to come forward.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.