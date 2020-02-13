Toronto Police Service confirms some members tested Clearview AI’s controversial facial recognition tool

Members of the Toronto Police Service had been testing a controversial facial recognition tool by Clearview AI since last fall and were ordered to stop using it earlier this month, Global News has learned.

“Some members of the Toronto Police Service began using Clearview AI in October 2019 with the intent of informally testing this new and evolving technology,” police spokesperson Meaghan Gray said in an email on Thursday.

“The Chief directed that its use be halted immediately upon his awareness, and the order to cease using the product was given on February 5, 2020.”

This was weeks after the New York Times first reported that hundreds of law enforcement agencies were using Clearview AI’s app, which cross-references uploaded images of people against three billion photos it says it has in a database of images scraped from social media and millions of other websites.

In response to a request from Global News in January as to whether the Toronto Police has used Clearview AI, the police service initially said it does use facial recognition software, but not by Clearview AI.

Gray said this was based on information provided by some areas of the police service, which said they did not use Clearview AI, but not all areas of the service. As it turned out, other areas of the service were testing Clearview AI.

“We have requested the Information and Privacy Commissioner and the Crown Attorneys Office work with us to review the technology and its appropriateness as an investigative tool for our purposes given that it is also used by other law enforcement agencies in North America,” Gray said in the email.

“Until a fulsome review of the product is completed, it will not be used by the Toronto Police Service.”

More to come…