Entertainment

Forbes’ highest-paid actors: Dwayne Johnson, Scarlett Johansson top list

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted February 13, 2020 1:57 pm
(L-R): Dwayne Johnson and Scarlett Johansson.
(L-R): Dwayne Johnson and Scarlett Johansson. Getty Images

Forbes released its 2019 list of the top 10 highest-paid actors in the world on Wednesday, revealing that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Scarlett Johansson top the list.

According to the magazine, Johnson made $89.4 million between June 1, 2018 and June 1, 2019.

Forbes names highest paid Hollywood actors
The former WWE superstar will collect an upfront salary of up to $23.5 million for the forthcoming Jumanji: The Next Level, according to Forbes.

READ MORE: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s daughter Simone signed by WWE, begins training

Johnson is also paid $700,000 per episode for HBO’s Ballers and gets “seven figures” in royalties for his clothing line, shoes and headphones with Under Armour.

Chris Hemsworth came in second place with $76.4 million, followed by Robert Downey Jr. in third place with $66 million. The rest of the list was rounded out by Akshay Kumar in fourth place with $65 million, Jackie Chan in fifth place with $58 million, Bradley Cooper and Adam Sandler tying for sixth place with $57 million each, Chris Evans in eighth place with $43.5 million, Paul Rudd in ninth place with $41 million and Will Smith in 10th place with $35 million.

Johansson tops Forbes’ list of the highest-paid actresses with $56 million.

Her earnings come from an eight-figure paycheque for her upcoming Black Widow movie and around $35 million for Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame final trailer
Sofia Vergara follows Johansson in second with $44.1 million and Reese Witherspoon in third with $35 million.

Nicole Kidman is in fourth place with earnings of $34 million, followed by Jennifer Aniston in fifth place with $28 million.

Kaley Cuoco is in sixth place with $25 million, followed by Elisabeth Moss in seventh with $24 million, Margot Robbie in eighth place with $23.5 million, Charlize Theron in ninth place with $23 million and Ellen Pompeo in 10th place with $22 million.

The world’s 10 highest-paid actresses made a combined $314.6 million between June 1, 2018 and June 1, 2019 before fees and taxes.

