City of Edmonton to resume residential blading on Friday

City of Edmonton crews will be back in neighbourhoods on Friday as residential blading resumes after this week’s dump of snow.

Blading will start at 12:01 a.m. and will continue through the weekend, according to a news release from the city.

Residential blading began on Feb. 10, but the city had to pull crews out of neighbourhoods after Tuesday’s snowfall to focus on clearing arterials.

Most areas will be bladed down to a five centimetre snow pack, but the city said some places will be cleared completely.

“Due to conditions such as warm temperatures that have resulted in an unstable snowpack, crews will be blading down to bare pavement where required.”

Edmontonians can visit the city’s website to find out when their street will be bladed. A full schedule can be found here, and a live map showing where blading is currently happening can be found here.

Drivers will be asked to move their vehicles on their neighbourhood’s designated blading day to allow crews to easily clear the snow and ice.

The announcement about residential blading comes a day after Coun. Michael Walters told Global News he wasn’t very pleased with how the city has been handling snow removal this winter.

Last year, the city completed “a number of” residential blading cycles before Christmas. This winter, the weather conditions have been different and the cycle that started on Monday was the first time crews had been in neighbourhoods to clear snow.

Those who live in Silver Berry and Gold Bar are still participating in a pilot project that will odd-numbered homes bladed on Monday and even-numbered homes bladed on Tuesday.

Accessible parking stalls and windrow-free zones will be cleared regardless of the side of the street they’re on. Cul-de-sacs are excluded from the parking ban because equipment cannot access them.