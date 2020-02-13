Government backbencher won’t support nighttime closure of Sussex ER

Send this page to someone via email

Just a day after New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs conceded that a growing backlash to his government’s health-care reforms could hurt him politically, one of his own backbenchers spoke out against the changes.

Bruce Northrup issued a statement Thursday to say he cannot support the decision to eliminate the overnight emergency hours at the Sussex Health Centre in his riding.

READ MORE: Horizon Health Network CEO stands firm amid protests outside Sussex Health Centre

“As the MLA for the riding of Sussex-Fundy-St. Martins, for the past 13-plus years, I have always put my constituents first, and will continue to do so,” Northrup wrote. “Over the past few days, I have done a lot of soul-searching, gathered information at meetings from Horizon Health and various stakeholders, and most importantly I have listened to the people I represent.”

Sussex is one of six communities that will lose their emergency rooms in the overnight hours, from midnight to 8 a.m., effective March 11. The others are Sackville, Perth-Andover, Ste-Anne-de-Kent, Caraquet and Grand Falls.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is one of the most difficult decisions I have ever had to make in my political career,” wrote Northrup. “I realize that difficult decisions must be made to move our province forward and I will continue to support the government in other areas in my capacity as MLA for this riding.”

Deputy premier Robert Gauvin has also publicly expressed concerns with the health reforms and says he’ll have an announcement about his political future on Friday.

The closures announced this week by the Horizon and Vitalite health networks are intended to address a shortage of human resources.

READ MORE: Opposition mounting to ER closures, other health-care reforms in New Brunswick

A defiant Blaine Higgs addressed reporters Wednesday, saying his government is convinced it is doing the right things to ensure the sustainability of the province’s health-care system.

“We have to fix our situation in our province, and we have to make decisions that are not popular. But people can understand the facts and the reason,” Higgs said.

The six affected communities will get added mental health services, and 120 acute care beds will be converted to long-term chronic care beds, mainly for seniors awaiting a nursing home.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2020.

Story continues below advertisement