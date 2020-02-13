Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

SCOC to decide whether to hear appeals of Calgary parents convicted in teen son’s death

By The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2020 8:19 am
Updated February 13, 2020 8:20 am
Emil and Rodica Radita
Rodica and Emil Radita. Global News

The Supreme Court of Canada will decide on Thursday whether to hear the appeals of a Calgary couple found guilty of killing their diabetic teenage son.

Emil and Rodica Radita were convicted of first-degree murder in 2017 in the death of 15-year-old Alexandru and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

READ MORE: Radita trial: Parents guilty of 1st-degree murder in death of diabetic son

Witnesses at their trial testified the boy was so neglected that he weighed 37 pounds when he died in 2013 of complications from untreated diabetes and starvation.

In handing down her verdict, Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Karen Horner said the couple was in gross denial of Alexandru’s disease.

Crown reacts to first-degree murder conviction against parents
Crown reacts to first-degree murder conviction against parents

READ MORE: Crime Beat podcast: The boy who fell through the cracks

Story continues below advertisement

The Alberta Court of Appeal rejected their appeals, saying there was ample and uncontested medical evidence about the boy’s cause of death.

In October the couple asked the Supreme Court for permission to challenge the decision.

Alberta couple convicted of murdering diabetic son
Alberta couple convicted of murdering diabetic son

READ MORE: Appeal dismissed for Calgary parents convicted in teen son’s death

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Supreme Court Of CanadaCourt of Queen's BenchAppealSCOCVerdictAlex RaditaEmil RaditaRodica RaditaEmil and Rodica RaditaAlex Radita deathAlexandru RaditaKaren HornerRadita Appeal
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.