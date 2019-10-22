Menu

Crime

Crime Beat podcast: The boy who fell through the cracks

By Nancy Hixt Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 6:00 am
This court exhibit photo shows Alex Radita celebrating his 15th birthday, just months before he died.
This court exhibit photo shows Alex Radita celebrating his 15th birthday, just months before he died. Alberta Justice
Listen on Spotify Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Google Podcasts Visit Curious Cast Subscribe with RSS

On this episode of the Global News podcast Crime Beat, crime reporter Nancy Hixt shares the story of a young boy who fell through the cracks.

In May 2013, police were called to a home in northwest Calgary for reports of a teenage boy in medical distress.

But nothing could have prepared first responders for what they found.

READ MORE: ‘The child was dead, and now is alive’: Parents of Alex Radita told friends of ‘resurrection’

Alex Radita was found unconscious, lying in a bed in an upstairs room of his home.

He was skin and bones, had no useable teeth and was covered in dozens of ulcers and sores.

The 15-year-old was wearing a diaper and weighed just 37 pounds.

READ MORE: Shocking testimony in Calgary trial of parents accused of killing diabetic son

Despite all efforts by paramedics to resuscitate Alex, it was too late.

Radita trial: Parents guilty of 1st-degree murder in death of diabetic son
Radita trial: Parents guilty of 1st-degree murder in death of diabetic son

The Calgary police homicide unit began investigating and what they found was that Alex’s death was not only completely preventable, it was murder.

More than a decade before he died, doctors and RCMP investigators in B.C. predicted this would happen to Alex if he wasn’t provided proper medical treatment for his Type 1 diabetes.

READ MORE: Radita trial: Parents guilty of 1st-degree murder in death of diabetic son

In this episode, you’ll hear from those who loved Alex, those who fought to keep him alive and healthy, and those who fought for justice in his case.

And for the first time, you’ll hear a recorded interview with Alex himself — who knew what he needed most to save his life.

Contact:

Twitter: @nancyhixt

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NancyHixtCrimeBeat/

Email: nancy.hixt@globalnews.ca

