Crime Beat podcast: The boy who fell through the cracks

On this episode of the Global News podcast Crime Beat, crime reporter Nancy Hixt shares the story of a young boy who fell through the cracks.

In May 2013, police were called to a home in northwest Calgary for reports of a teenage boy in medical distress.

But nothing could have prepared first responders for what they found.

Alex Radita was found unconscious, lying in a bed in an upstairs room of his home.

He was skin and bones, had no useable teeth and was covered in dozens of ulcers and sores.

The 15-year-old was wearing a diaper and weighed just 37 pounds.

Despite all efforts by paramedics to resuscitate Alex, it was too late.

The Calgary police homicide unit began investigating and what they found was that Alex’s death was not only completely preventable, it was murder.

More than a decade before he died, doctors and RCMP investigators in B.C. predicted this would happen to Alex if he wasn’t provided proper medical treatment for his Type 1 diabetes.

In this episode, you’ll hear from those who loved Alex, those who fought to keep him alive and healthy, and those who fought for justice in his case.

And for the first time, you’ll hear a recorded interview with Alex himself — who knew what he needed most to save his life.

