No end in sight for Wet’suwet’en solidarity protests blocking Montreal’s Candiac line

Send this page to someone via email

The demonstrations blocking service on Exo’s Line 4 Candiac are now entering their fourth day.

Exo’s shuttle service, which has been running all week to connect the Candiac, Delson, Saint-Constant and Sainte-Catherine stations with the Mansfield bus terminal downtown, will continue.

1/2[INTERRUPTION DE SERVICE]⚠️Le service sur la ligne exo4 Candiac demeure interrompu pour une durée indéterminée. Un service d'autobus assure le lien entre le terminus Mansfield au centre-ville de Montréal et les gares de Candiac, Delson, Saint-Constant et Sainte-Catherine. — exo4 Candiac (@exo4_CA) February 13, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

On-island commuters from the du Canal and LaSalle stations are again being asked to take Société de transport de Montréal (STM) buses — free with an Exo train ticket — and transfer to the Metro network from there.

The Montreal-West and Vendome stations have so far seen few significant interruptions to service during this week’s protests, with regular service from Exo’s Line 1 Vaudreuil-Hudson and Line 2 Saint-Jérôme, however it is possible that could be different on Thursday.

A derailment Wednesday night on the Saint-Jérôme line halted service for several hours, and delays continued even after service resumed. If those delays continue through the Thursday morning rush hour, it could mean even more headaches for Exo customers.

Protesters in Kahnawake are blockading the Canadian Pacific-owned tracks used by the Candiac line before crossing the Saint-Lawrence River.

Those protests are in solidarity with hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en Nation in British Columbia, who are clashing with RCMP in the northwestern part of the province over the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project.

The Kanienkehaka protesters on the South Shore say they will not leave until the situation in British Columbia is resolved.