Service gradually resumes on the Saint-Jérôme train line after ‘minor’ Laval train derailment

A train derailment in Laval is adding more headaches to transit agency Exo.

Even though service on the Saint-Jérôme train line was gradually re-established within a few hours, the incident affected the rush hour commute.

The “minor” derailment of a freight train took place at around 4 p.m. between the De la Concorde and Vimont stations, according to Exo.

The service was gradually re-established at 6:15 p.m., but certain departures have been cancelled.

No other details were made available.

[ANNULATION]⚠TRAIN 195 (21h10) annulé au départ de la gare Lucien-L'Allier en raison de l'obstruction de la voie par un train de marchandises. Veuillez vous référer au service de transport alternatif. Info-Perturbation : https://t.co/D6dsQ2Q4Sk #exoinfo — exo2 Saint-Jérôme (@exo2_SJ) February 13, 2020

Since Monday, service on the Candiac train line has been interrupted indefinitely because protesters against the Coastal GasLink project in northern British Columbia are blocking the tracks.

The tracks belong to Canadian Pacific (CP).

The disruption is affecting users in four other stations in the Montérégie area: Candiac, Delson, Saint-Constant and Sainte-Catherine, as well as users in the LaSalle and Du Canal stations in Montréal.

In the meantime, Exo has set up 30 shuttle buses to move affected passengers of the Candiac line.

1:48 Pipeline protest disrupts train service on Exo’s Candiac line Pipeline protest disrupts train service on Exo’s Candiac line

–With files from La Presse Canadienne