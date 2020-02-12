Menu

Canada

Service gradually resumes on the Saint-Jérôme train line after ‘minor’ Laval train derailment

By The Canadian Press
Posted February 12, 2020 9:15 pm
Exo Saint-Jérôme train line service affected by a minor freight train derailment. Wednesday February 12, 2020. .
Exo Saint-Jérôme train line service affected by a minor freight train derailment. Wednesday February 12, 2020. . Courtesy: Exo

A train derailment in Laval is adding more headaches to transit agency Exo.

Even though service on the Saint-Jérôme train line was gradually re-established within a few hours, the incident affected the rush hour commute.

READ MORE: Still no service on Exo’s Candiac line as Wet’suwet’en solidarity protests reach 3rd day

The “minor” derailment of a freight train took place at around 4 p.m. between the De la Concorde and Vimont stations, according to Exo.

The service was gradually re-established at 6:15 p.m., but certain departures have been cancelled.

No other details were made available.

Story continues below advertisement

Since Monday, service on the Candiac train line has been interrupted indefinitely because protesters against the Coastal GasLink project in northern British Columbia are blocking the tracks.

The tracks belong to Canadian Pacific (CP).

The disruption is affecting users in four other stations in the Montérégie area: Candiac, Delson, Saint-Constant and Sainte-Catherine, as well as users in the LaSalle and Du Canal stations in Montréal.

In the meantime, Exo has set up 30 shuttle buses to move affected passengers of the Candiac line.

Pipeline protest disrupts train service on Exo’s Candiac line
Pipeline protest disrupts train service on Exo’s Candiac line

–With files from La Presse Canadienne

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Montreal trafficMontreal transitEXOQuebec transitMontreal Public TransportationSaint-Jérôme train derailmentSaint-Jerome train line
