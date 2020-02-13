WestJet flight bound for London, England turns back to Calgary over ‘landing gear door issue’

Send this page to someone via email

A WestJet flight headed from Calgary to London, England on Wednesday night was turned around shortly after departing because of a landing gear door issue, a spokesperson for the airline confirmed to Global News.

“WestJet flight 1 from Calgary to Gatwick (Airport) with 305 guests on board, made the decision to conduct an air turn back shortly after departure tonight,” Lauren Stewart said in an email.

Stewart said that the flight was expected to have a “normal landing” in Calgary at about 10 p.m. MT.

“We apologize to our guests for this inconvenience,” she said. “Our team is working in the background to determine the reaccomodation plan to get our guests on their way as soon as safely possible.

“We will provide more details once they are known.”