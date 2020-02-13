Menu

Canada

WestJet flight bound for London, England turns back to Calgary over ‘landing gear door issue’

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 13, 2020 12:06 am
Updated February 13, 2020 12:11 am
A pilot taxis a Westjet Boeing 737-700 plane to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Monday February 3, 2014.
A pilot taxis a Westjet Boeing 737-700 plane to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Monday February 3, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A WestJet flight headed from Calgary to London, England on Wednesday night was turned around shortly after departing because of a landing gear door issue, a spokesperson for the airline confirmed to Global News.

“WestJet flight 1 from Calgary to Gatwick (Airport) with 305 guests on board, made the decision to conduct an air turn back shortly after departure tonight,” Lauren Stewart said in an email.

Stewart said that the flight was expected to have a “normal landing” in Calgary at about 10 p.m. MT.

READ MORE: WestJet flight from Calgary diverted to Vancouver after plane damaged by bird strike

“We apologize to our guests for this inconvenience,” she said. “Our team is working in the background to determine the reaccomodation plan to get our guests on their way as soon as safely possible.

Story continues below advertisement

“We will provide more details once they are known.”

