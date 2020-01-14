WestJet flight from Calgary diverted to Vancouver after plane damaged by bird strike

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A WestJet flight from Calgary to Victoria was forced to divert to Vancouver on Tuesday after striking a bird while in flight.

The collision caused visible damage to the aircraft’s nose.

READ MORE: Flight bound for Israel makes emergency landing in Halifax

WestJet said it made the decision to divert flight 209 to the Vancouver International Airport (YVR) due to maintenance resources available at the facility.

The Boeing 737-800 departed Calgary at 8:43 a.m. MT and arrived at YVR at 7:42 PT.

2:35 37 passengers injured by turbulence on Air Canada flight released from hospital 37 passengers injured by turbulence on Air Canada flight released from hospital

“The flight landed normally and the aircraft has subsequently been removed from service for required safety inspections,” said a WestJet spokesperson in an email.

READ MORE: Vancouver to Chicago flight forced to land in Seattle over possible blown tire

The airline apologized for the delay and said it was moving the flight’s 31 passengers to other flights throughout the day.

Story continues below advertisement

There were no immediate reports of injuries due to the collision.