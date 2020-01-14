Menu

bird strike

WestJet flight from Calgary diverted to Vancouver after plane damaged by bird strike

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 3:12 pm
Damage to a WestJet aircraft caused by a bird strike on Tuesday. .
Damage to a WestJet aircraft caused by a bird strike on Tuesday. . Brad Weed

A WestJet flight from Calgary to Victoria was forced to divert to Vancouver on Tuesday after striking a bird while in flight.

The collision caused visible damage to the aircraft’s nose.

WestJet said it made the decision to divert flight 209 to the Vancouver International Airport (YVR) due to maintenance resources available at the facility.

The Boeing 737-800 departed Calgary at 8:43 a.m. MT and arrived at YVR at 7:42 PT.

“The flight landed normally and the aircraft has subsequently been removed from service for required safety inspections,” said a WestJet spokesperson in an email.

The airline apologized for the delay and said it was moving the flight’s 31 passengers to other flights throughout the day.

There were no immediate reports of injuries due to the collision.

