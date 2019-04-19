Vancouver to Chicago flight forced to land in Seattle over possible blown tire

A Chicago-bound plane out of YVR was forced to land in Seattle shortly after takeoff, Friday.

American Airlines says flight 397 was diverted over a “possible mechanical issue.”

The airline says the plane landed safely just before 2 p.m. and was being inspected by a mechanical team.

“Our maintenance team is currently inspecting the tire, which may have blown during the takeoff roll from Vancouver,” said a spokesperson in an email.

American Airlines says passengers were unharmed and were being swapped to a different plane to finish the flight.