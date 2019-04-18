Smoke from onboard oven forces Vancouver to Winnipeg flight to divert to Regina

Air Canada says 146 passengers on a flight from Vancouver to Winnipeg will arrive at their destination about six hours late, after their aircraft made an emergency diversion on Thursday.

The airline says reports of smoke coming from a galley oven on Flight AC290 prompted the crew to divert “to the nearest airport as a precaution … As per our standard operating procedures.”

AC Flight #290 has diverted to Regina due to declared emergency. Aircraft is on the main apron and emergency responders are on site. Flights at YQR are operating as normal. @CJMENews @CKRMnews @leaderpost @ctvregina @GlobalRegina @CBCSask @BigDog927regina — Regina Airport (@FlyYQR) April 18, 2019

The aircraft landed normally and was met by airport emergency vehicles on the apron, where it taxied to the gate under its own power, the airline said.

According to Air Canada, a new plane and crew were being dispatched to Regina to complete the flight.