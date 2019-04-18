Smoke from onboard oven forces Vancouver to Winnipeg flight to divert to Regina
Air Canada says 146 passengers on a flight from Vancouver to Winnipeg will arrive at their destination about six hours late, after their aircraft made an emergency diversion on Thursday.
The airline says reports of smoke coming from a galley oven on Flight AC290 prompted the crew to divert “to the nearest airport as a precaution … As per our standard operating procedures.”
The aircraft landed normally and was met by airport emergency vehicles on the apron, where it taxied to the gate under its own power, the airline said.
According to Air Canada, a new plane and crew were being dispatched to Regina to complete the flight.
