Flight bound for Israel makes emergency landing in Halifax

A flight bound for Israel from New York had to make an emergency landing at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport Thursday night.

The El Al Israel Airlines flight was forced to land in Halifax at around 11 p.m. after a report of smoke in the cockpit.

The Boeing 777 was scheduled to depart Newark at 9 p.m. A.T. and arrive in Tel Aviv, Israel just before 4 a.m. local time.

Halifax Fire and Emergency says there were no injuries and their services were not needed.

