Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Flight bound for Israel makes emergency landing in Halifax

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 8:06 am
The Boeing 777 was scheduled to arrive in Tel Aviv, Israel just before 4 a.m. local time.
The Boeing 777 was scheduled to arrive in Tel Aviv, Israel just before 4 a.m. local time. Halifax Stanfield International Airport Webcam

A flight bound for Israel from New York had to make an emergency landing at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport Thursday night.

The El Al Israel Airlines flight was forced to land in Halifax at around 11 p.m. after a report of smoke in the cockpit.

READ MORE: WestJet aircraft slides off runway at Halifax airport

The Boeing 777 was scheduled to depart Newark at 9 p.m. A.T. and arrive in Tel Aviv, Israel just before 4 a.m. local time.

Halifax Fire and Emergency says there were no injuries and their services were not needed.

READ MORE: Safety board has options for investigation of runway overshoot in Halifax

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HalifaxAirportHalifax Stanfield International AirportTel Avivhalifax airportflight divertedBoeing 777NewarkEl Al Israel Airlines
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.