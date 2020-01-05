WestJet aircraft slides off runway at Halifax Stanfield Airport

Send this page to someone via email

A WestJet aircraft arriving from Toronto slid off the runway on Sunday, according to Halifax Stanfield Airport.

The airport tweeted that the aircraft is “currently disabled” and that they’re in the process of transporting passengers from the plane to the terminal building.

READ MORE: Slow-moving winter storm descends on Nova Scotia and eastern Newfoundland

“It was windy when we were approaching the runway, we were rocking and rolling a little bit sideways, back and forth and then we hit the runway,” said Eric Waynne, one of the aircraft passengers.

“I think between the snow and the wind and maybe the speed, we just slid off the runway and the pilot was doing a good job,” he added.

As of 12:45 p.m., Waynne said that he and the other passengers had been waiting for more than 20 minutes on the aircraft for transit buses to pick them up.

Story continues below advertisement

A WestJet aircraft is currently disabled at the end of runway 14/32. We’re in the process of transporting passengers from the aircraft to the terminal building. No injuries are reported at this time. — Halifax Stanfield (@HfxStanfield) January 5, 2020

“Everyone is calm,” he said, adding that the pilot has been providing them with updates.

Waynne said he saw firefighters walking around the airplane, “probably assessing if there’s any damage.”

No injures are reported at this time, stated the airport.

Airport firefighters checking to see if there any damage pic.twitter.com/ysqDC8Y1TG — Eric Wynne (@EricW_Photos) January 5, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Winter storm warnings have remained in effect for much of eastern Nova Scotia and eastern Newfoundland as a slow-moving snowstorm moved into the region.

There has also seen a growing list of delayed and cancelled flights at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport and the St. John’s International Airport.

More to come.

—With files from The Canadian Press