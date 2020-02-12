Menu

Sports

Bouwmeester ‘doing very well’ after cardiac episode during game: Blues GM

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 12, 2020 5:11 pm
Updated February 12, 2020 5:12 pm
NHL game postponed after Blues’ Jay Bouwmeester collapses
WATCH ABOVE: ‘The Morning Show’ host, Jeff McArthur and guest co-host, ET Canada’s Sangita Patel, discuss the St. Louis defenseman’s cardiac event.

The St. Louis Blues say defenceman Jay Bouwmeester is “doing very well” after suffering a cardiac episode during a game Tuesday night.

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong gave an update in Las Vegas on Wednesday before their game Thursday against the Golden Knights. He said the Edmonton native is undergoing tests at the UCI Irvine Medical Centre in Anaheim, Calif.

Armstrong added Bouwmeester needed a defibrillator to revive him Tuesday.

Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench during the first period of the Blues’ game at Anaheim and was taken to hospital. Armstrong later said the 36-year-old was conscious and alert.

READ MORE: NHL game postponed after Blues defenceman Jay Bouwmeester collapses on bench

Bouwmeester appeared to be grabbing a drink of water when he began to slowly fall. Emergency medical personnel rushed to the Blues bench. Bouwmeester was skating in his 57th game this season and the 1,241st of his NHL career. He skated 1:20 in his last shift before collapsing and logged 5:34 of ice time in the game.

Story continues below advertisement

The game was called off a few minutes later tied 1-1 and will be made up at a later date. Armstrong said Thursday’s game against Vegas will go ahead.

Bouwmeester is in his 17th NHL season. He helped the Blues win the Stanley Cup last season and won an Olympic gold medal with Canada in 2014.

–With files from The Associated Press

© 2020 The Canadian Press
