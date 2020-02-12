Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Vernon RCMP searching for two drug-trafficking suspects

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 12, 2020 4:50 pm
Vernon North Okanagan RMCP say Parmveer Singh Bhangu and Destiny Stuart are both wanted in connection to a drug trafficking investigation.
Vernon North Okanagan RMCP say Parmveer Singh Bhangu and Destiny Stuart are both wanted in connection to a drug trafficking investigation. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP

Police in the North Okanagan are asking for help in locating two individuals in connection to a drug trafficking investigation.

According to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, Parmveer Singh Bhangu and Destiny Stuart are both wanted for possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Bhangu is wanted on six counts, while Stuart is wanted on three counts.

Story continues below advertisement

Online court documents show that the two were first charged in October.

READ MORE: 4 men heading to prison for roles in northern B.C. drug trafficking ring based in Chilliwack

Police say several attempts have been made to locate Bhangu and Stuart, but that they’ve been unsuccessful so far.

Bhangu is described as a 26-year-old South Asian male with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s listed as being 6-foot-1 and 159 pounds.

Stuart is described as a 25-year-old Caucasian female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She’s listed as being 5-foot-6 and 108 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Bhangu or Stuart, you are asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police in Australia find 384 kilograms of cocaine in excavator
Police in Australia find 384 kilograms of cocaine in excavator
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPPoliceOkanaganVernonDrug TraffickingNorth OkanaganBC RCMPdrug dealerssearch for drug trafficking suspectssuspected drug dealers
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.