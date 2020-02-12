Vernon RCMP searching for two drug-trafficking suspects

Send this page to someone via email

Police in the North Okanagan are asking for help in locating two individuals in connection to a drug trafficking investigation.

According to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, Parmveer Singh Bhangu and Destiny Stuart are both wanted for possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Bhangu is wanted on six counts, while Stuart is wanted on three counts.

Online court documents show that the two were first charged in October.

Police say several attempts have been made to locate Bhangu and Stuart, but that they’ve been unsuccessful so far.

Bhangu is described as a 26-year-old South Asian male with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s listed as being 6-foot-1 and 159 pounds.

Stuart is described as a 25-year-old Caucasian female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She’s listed as being 5-foot-6 and 108 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Bhangu or Stuart, you are asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

