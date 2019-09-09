$800K in illegal drugs and weapons seized in 2 Edmonton trafficking cases

Three people are facing dozens of charges after nearly $810,000 in illegal drugs and firearms were seized by Edmonton police recently.
The Edmonton Police Service said the charges come after “two significant EPS drug trafficking investigations,” but didn’t say exactly when they took place.
The police department called the two cases “successful” and said Acting Insp. Pierre Blais of the EPS Organized Crime Branch would provide more details on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Evidence seized during the investigations will also be shown on Tuesday morning.
— More to come…
