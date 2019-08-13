$560,000 worth of drugs and cash seized from 2 Edmonton homes: ALERT

Two people are facing charges after drugs, guns and cash were seized from two Edmonton homes last month.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams said the Edmonton organized crime and gang team started the drug-trafficking investigation in May and searched the two homes in the Hamptons and Crystallina Nera neighbourhoods in west and northeast Edmonton on July 17.

In the homes police said they found:

2.4 kilograms of cocaine

25 kilograms of a cocaine buffing agent

1 kilogram of methamphetamine

305 grams of MDMA

4 kilograms of dried cannabis, along with cannabis resin, oils, and edibles

Over 350 assorted packages of illicit steroids

The drugs seized have an estimated street value of more than $400,000, ALERT said.

Police also reportedly seized three handguns and said one was loaded and another was equipped with a silencer. The guns had previously been reported stolen from Mayerthorpe, Strathcona County and Grande Prairie.

“We’re proud of the significant results this investigation yielded in a relatively short period of time,” Insp. Marc Cochlin with ALERT Edmonton said. “Getting these weapons and drugs off the street will go a long way toward making our communities safer.”

Cody Hilton, 32, and Connie Liu, 53, have been charged with a total of 40 offences including possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and numerous firearm-related offences.