Hamilton police seize more than $250K in drugs in trafficking ring investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have arrested several people and seized more than $250,000 in drugs in connection with a suspected fentanyl trafficking ring.

The investigation began last June and culminated on Wednesday when the vice and drug unit obtained a search warrant and raided a home on Bethune Avenue on the east mountain.

Inside, police found three loaded handguns, a rifle, 19 ounces of fentanyl, 25 ounces of cocaine, nine ounces of methamphetamine, more than 100 Xanax tablets, trafficking paraphernalia, a money counter, and cash.

Two men in their early 20s and a 17-year-old boy were arrested, and all three face multiple drug and weapons-related charges.

On Thursday, police executed another search warrant at a home and vehicle in the area of Bradbury Road in Stoney Creek.

Story continues below advertisement

In that raid, officers arrested a 23-year-old man and uncovered a concealed handgun, as well as drugs, including cocaine and opioids.

1:03 Canadian government taking “significant steps” to combat opioid crisis: Public Safety Minister Canadian government taking “significant steps” to combat opioid crisis: Public Safety Minister