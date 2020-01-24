Menu

Crime

Hamilton police seize more than $250K in drugs in trafficking ring investigation

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted January 24, 2020 4:49 pm
Police have arrested several people and seized more than $250,000 in drugs in a suspected fentanyl trafficking ring.
Police have arrested several people and seized more than $250,000 in drugs in a suspected fentanyl trafficking ring. Hamilton Police Service

Hamilton police have arrested several people and seized more than $250,000 in drugs in connection with a suspected fentanyl trafficking ring.

The investigation began last June and culminated on Wednesday when the vice and drug unit obtained a search warrant and raided a home on Bethune Avenue on the east mountain.

Inside, police found three loaded handguns, a rifle, 19 ounces of fentanyl, 25 ounces of cocaine, nine ounces of methamphetamine, more than 100 Xanax tablets, trafficking paraphernalia, a money counter, and cash.

Two men in their early 20s and a 17-year-old boy were arrested, and all three face multiple drug and weapons-related charges.

On Thursday, police executed another search warrant at a home and vehicle in the area of Bradbury Road in Stoney Creek.

In that raid, officers arrested a 23-year-old man and uncovered a concealed handgun, as well as drugs, including cocaine and opioids.

