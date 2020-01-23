Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

6 charged in drug, weapons investigation in Hamilton and Niagara regions: police

By Diana Weeks Global News
Posted January 23, 2020 6:48 pm
Hamilton police say six people have been arrested in gun and drug investigation.
Hamilton police say six people have been arrested in gun and drug investigation. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police have charged six people in connection with a drug investigation that began in October.

On Jan. 17, three residences were searched in Hamilton, Binbrook and Grimsby, which resulted in four arrests.

Domenic Mamone, 47, and Matthew Casarsa, 34, both from Hamilton, face multiple drug and gun offences following an arrest.

Dwayne Smith Sr., 60, and Dwayne Smith Jr., 38, meanwhile, were also arrested at a residence on Degrow Court in Binbrook.

The latter of the suspects were released on bail.

READ MORE: Police looking for thieves who deactivated security tags at a Hamilton Best Buy

Two other suspects were not at their Grimsby home when Niagara Regional Police searched that residence.

Upon inspection of the vacant house, officers found drugs and cash, and have issued warrants for the arrest of Michael Halliday, 32, and Olivia Krusell, 27.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Halliday and Krusell are asked to reach out to police at (905) 546-3887 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or can submit anonymous tips online. at crimestoppershamilton.com

Hamilton police release top 10 absurd 911 calls for 2019
Hamilton police release top 10 absurd 911 calls for 2019
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonHamilton PoliceHamOntGrimsbybinbrookdegrow courtdomenic mamonedwayne smith jrdwayne smith sr.matthew casarsa
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.