6 charged in drug, weapons investigation in Hamilton and Niagara regions: police

Hamilton police have charged six people in connection with a drug investigation that began in October.

On Jan. 17, three residences were searched in Hamilton, Binbrook and Grimsby, which resulted in four arrests.

Domenic Mamone, 47, and Matthew Casarsa, 34, both from Hamilton, face multiple drug and gun offences following an arrest.

Dwayne Smith Sr., 60, and Dwayne Smith Jr., 38, meanwhile, were also arrested at a residence on Degrow Court in Binbrook.

The latter of the suspects were released on bail.

Two other suspects were not at their Grimsby home when Niagara Regional Police searched that residence.

Upon inspection of the vacant house, officers found drugs and cash, and have issued warrants for the arrest of Michael Halliday, 32, and Olivia Krusell, 27.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Halliday and Krusell are asked to reach out to police at (905) 546-3887 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or can submit anonymous tips online. at crimestoppershamilton.com

