Someone walked away with $85K of this Coquitlam surveyor’s gear

Coquitlam RCMP is making a public appeal in the hopes of reuniting a surveyor with nearly $85,000 worth of missing gear.

The equipment vanished after the surveyor accidentally left it in public in the 900 block of Quading Avenue around 10 a.m. on Feb. 7.

Police say the surveyor realized their error shortly afterward, but by the time they returned the equipment was gone.

“We have excellent photos of the equipment along with the serial numbers, so there is hope that we will get this equipment back,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin in a media release.

One of the stolen items is a Leica Viva TS16 total station (serial number 3010318). It is green with a white handle and in a bright red case Coquitlam RCMP

“This equipment is very specialized and the market is limited. If enough people know these items are stolen then they will be really difficult to sell and perhaps we can get them back to their original owner where they belong.”

The missing equipment includes:

A Leica Viva TS16 total station, green with a white handle and in a bright red case: Serial number (SN) 3010318

A Leica Viva GS16 GNSS receiver, a round, flat, black and white device (in a bright red case): SN 3248216

A Leica CS20 field controller (looks like a handheld computer in a figure-eight shape) in a bright red case: SN 2421321

Anyone who sees the equipment or has information about its whereabouts is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

