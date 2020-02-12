Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna buried at California cemetery, death records show

Send this page to someone via email

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna have reportedly been buried in a cemetery near a church the Bryant family frequented, death records show.

Death certificates released on Tuesday by Los Angeles County officials show that Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were laid to rest on Feb. 7 at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, Calif., CNN and the Los Angeles Times report.

The cemetery is less than a 10-minute drive from Our Lady Queen of Angels, the church that they attended as a family.

CNN reports Bryant went by the parish’s chapel just hours before he and his daughter died in a devastating helicopter crash in Calabasas on Jan. 26.

The 41-year-old’s burial occurred Feb. 7 and had originally been planned for Westwood Village Memorial Park, but was changed.

A memorial for Bryant and Gianna will be held at the Staples Center on Feb. 24 at 10 a.m., Bryant’s wife Vanessa wrote on Instagram. Vigils were previously held the week of their deaths.

Among the others who died in the crash were Altobelli family members John, Keri and their 14-year-old daughter, Alyssa. They are survived by two children, JJ and Alexis.

The Altobellis were remembered with a moving ceremony at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., on Monday. John was an Orange Coast College baseball coach, and his daughter played basketball on Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy youth team.

Vanessa — mother to Natalia, 17, Gianna, 13, Bianka, 3, and seven-month-old Capri — has recently taken to Instagram to share her grief with the world.

On Monday, she shared a touching video of her daughter playing basketball, along with a lengthy post detailing how hard it’s been since her husband and daughter died.

“My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone,” she wrote on Instagram. “I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me.

“Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri,” she continued.

“God, I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over.”

The mother first broke her silence following their tragic deaths on Jan. 31, when she posted a family photo, saying: “We are completely devastated.”

“Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them,” Vanessa wrote.

“We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.

“We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately.”

She also announced she’d be starting up a fund to help support the other families affected by the crash.

