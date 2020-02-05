Menu

Entertainment

Vanessa Bryant posts tribute to ‘best daddy’ Kobe: ‘Miss you so much’

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 3:39 pm
NFL holds moment of silence at Super Bowl for Kobe Bryant
WATCH: Prior to kickoff at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, the NFL held a moment of silence for former NBA star Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others who died in a helicopter crash. The crash occurred in Calabasas, California on Jan. 26, 2020.

Vanessa Bryant is really missing her late husband, Kobe Bryant.

The 37-year-old, who lost her husband and daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, has taken to Instagram to share her sadness with her 10.6 million followers.

READ MORE: Vanessa Bryant asks to keep Kobe, Gianna fan tributes left at Staples Center

Bryant shared a photo of Kobe smiling at the camera, writing: “Miss you so much … Miss you saying, ‘Bonjourno principessa/reina.'”

She also included sweet hashtags, like #mybestfriend, #thebestdaddy and #lovinghusband.

Just an hour later, she posted a clip of one of Kobe’s interviews with Extra, in which he’s asked who his best friend is.

“My wife,” he responds.

Vanessa Bryant posts touching tribute to her daughter Gianna
Vanessa Bryant posts touching tribute to her daughter Gianna

Bryant’s social media timeline has been dedicated to tributes for her fallen family members.

On Sunday, she shared an illustration of Gianna, 13, who’s depicted wearing a yellow Los Angeles Lakers jersey and holding a basketball under her left arm.

“Seeing my babygirl smile and happy again with a basketball under her arm … Just warmed my heart,” the caption reads.

READ MORE: Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash near Los Angeles: reports

The mother of three first broke her silence following their tragic deaths on Jan. 31, when she posted a family photo saying “we are completely devastated.”

“Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them,” Vanessa Bryant wrote.

“We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.

“We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately.”

She also announced she’d be starting up a fund to help support the other families affected by the crash.

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

