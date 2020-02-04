Vanessa Bryant asks to keep Kobe, Gianna fan tributes left at Staples Center

Send this page to someone via email

Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, has asked to keep the memorabilia and items left at the massive memorial created by the public outside Staple Center after the death of the Lakers superstar.

The cleanup of flowers, balloons, jerseys, stuffed toys and basketballs began at 4 a.m. on Monday, Staples Center president Lee Zeidman tweeted. A fence was erected around the site to keep the cleanup out of public view.

We began the cleanup at 4am ⁦@LALIVE⁩ XBox Plaza and we have now boxed 1353 basketballs dedicated to Kobe and Gianna. Truly amazing the outpouring of love from the City of Angels in honor of the 9 who lost their lives 1/26/20 pic.twitter.com/MUN21LNupH — Lee Zeidman (@LeeZeidman) February 3, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: NFL pays tribute to Kobe Bryant at Super Bowl 2020

Fans spontaneously began creating the memorial in a plaza outside the arena as word surfaced that Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people were killed Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in suburban Calabasas. The memorial kept growing for a week. Personal messages were written on many of the items.

5:01 Lakers honour Kobe Bryant in first game since death Lakers honour Kobe Bryant in first game since death

“We will catalog and box up all the non-perishable items like T-shirts, letters, basketballs, other toys, stuffed animals, and we’re going to put them in containers and ship them to Vanessa Bryant and the family,” Zeidman told CNN.

Zeidman tweeted that they had “filled a full 40-yard roll off trash bin with flowers” on Monday.

The flowers will be composted and spread around plants near Staples Center.

“We thought it was a very touching tribute and felt that this would be a way to honour Kobe, Gianna and the seven others who lost their lives as well as the people who spent money to bring those flowers down here,” Zeidman said to the outlet.

Cleanup continues and we have filled a full 40 yard roll off trash bin with flowers. These we be made into mulch and spread throughout the landscaping around ⁦@LALIVE⁩ and ⁦@STAPLESCenter⁩ so that the love all of the fans brought to LA Live lives on. pic.twitter.com/kB5XlGSYw5 — Lee Zeidman (@LeeZeidman) February 3, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

By mid-morning Monday, Ziedman said they collected 1,353 basketballs, 12 banners, 25,000 candles, 5000 signs, letters and flags, 500 stuffed animals and around 350 pairs of shoes.

G8 job by men/women ⁦@LALIVE⁩ went from Sun 2 Mon in just 12 hrs Due 2 massive #of items: 1353 b-ball’s,14 banners total length/width 520’x8’, >25k candles,5k of signs/letters/flags, >500 stuffed animals & >350 pr/shoes we will store & ⁦@Lakers⁩ will advise next steps pic.twitter.com/tWw2kIEw9m — Lee Zeidman (@LeeZeidman) February 3, 2020

Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, had requested items, which were to be cataloged and shipped to the family.

Fans were urged to donate to the MambaOnThree Fund, rather than bring more gifts and flowers.

1:21 Los Angeles Lakers preparing tribute to Kobe Bryant ahead of Friday’s game Los Angeles Lakers preparing tribute to Kobe Bryant ahead of Friday’s game

The MambaOnThree Fund “exists to honour and support loved ones of the seven other victims involved in the tragedy that occurred on Jan. 26, 2020,” according to the website.

All funds donated will be directed to the families of Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Police release 911 witness calls of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

Vanessa posted a tribute to her daughter Gianna on Instagram on Sunday.

0:32 Vanessa Bryant posts touching tribute to her daughter Gianna Vanessa Bryant posts touching tribute to her daughter Gianna

“Seeing my babygirl smile and happy again with a basketball under her am, wrapped in love just warmed my heart. Thank you for this,” she captioned her post.

—With files from The Associated Press