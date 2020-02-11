Menu

News

‘My heart would be broken’: Calgary family hopes to return Christmas ring found in parking lot

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 8:00 pm
Updated February 11, 2020 8:39 pm
WATCH: It appears to be a lost treasure found in a parking lot. As Gil Tucker reports, a Calgary family is hoping to get a special ring back to its rightful owner.

It was a routine trip to pick up some groceries, but that all changed when Treena Danylo and her 15-year-old daughter Olivia left the store Monday.

Olivia had just returned a shopping cart outside the Beacon Hill Costco in northwest Calgary when something caught her eye.

“As I was walking back, I looked down and I noticed a ring on the ground,” Olivia Danylo said.  “So I picked it up and brought it back to the car to show Mom.”

As soon as Treena Danylo saw the ring, she felt sure it was solid gold.

“It’s got some kind of black stone,” Treena said. “And it has an inscription on the inside that says: ‘Merry Christmas 1982.’ I know how important these mementoes are to people — there’s a lot of history and love behind them.”

A Calgary mom and daughter are hoping to find the owner of an inscribed ring found in a shopping centre parking lot.
A Calgary mom and daughter are hoping to find the owner of an inscribed ring found in a shopping centre parking lot. Global News

Hoping to return the ring to its rightful owner, Danylo took to social media.

I put some pictures of it on Facebook, with no information other than just the photos and asked people to share it,” she said. “So far there’s been over 900 shares — it’s crazy, I didn’t think it would take off that fast.”

In her post, Danylo left out one important piece of information: a name inscribed on the ring.

“I don’t want anybody to just call me and say ‘Hey, that’s my ring,'” she said, adding that if someone contacts her with the correct name, she’ll take steps to return the ring.

I’m glad I found it, because who knows what would’ve happened if someone else found it,” Olivia said. “I know how it feels to lose something that you really love and keep close to your heart and it’s just gone and you don’t know where it is. It sucks.”

“If I had lost something like this my heart would be broken,” Treena said.

“I really hope we can get it back,” Olivia said. “Because I know someone’s missing it.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
