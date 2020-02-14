Family Day 2020: What’s open and closed in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

There will be plenty to do for families in the London, Ont., area this Family Day long weekend, especially on the holiday Monday.

Here’s a look at what’s open and closed, and also some events that are taking place.

What’s open

London Transit will operate on a holiday schedule.

Canada Post will have regular collection and delivery.

Activities for families

The City of London says Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre will be hosting a morning of family fun, with activities including:

Free pancake breakfast from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Craft activities for kids from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Family pickleball from 9 to 11 a.m.

Family sports drop-in from 9 to 11 a.m.

Basketball drop-in from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Pickleball drop-in from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The South London Community Centre is holding free open gym sessions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be roller skating at the North London Optimist Community Centre from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Storybook Gardens is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to ice skating, there will be a BBQ pancake breakfast and horse-drawn wagon rides.

Free outdoor skating at Victoria Park begins at 10 a.m. and goes until 10 p.m. The Rotary Rink at Covent Garden Market is also open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The London Children’s Museum is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Museum London is offering activities including an interactive concert, and arts and crafts between 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Museum of Ontario Archaeology is welcoming families from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for scavenger hunts, crafts, and activities.

The Canada Games Aquatic Centre is open from 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

McLachlan Family Maple Syrup and Pancake House is serving hotcakes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kinsmen Fanshawe Sugar Bush is holding a Family Day event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Closed

Banks and financial institutions.

Provincial and municipal government offices.

CF Masonville Place, Westmount Shopping Centre, and White Oak’s Mall

LCBO, The Beer Store, The Labatt Store

Most grocery and drug stores

All London Public Library locations

Fanshawe Pioneer Village