What’s open, closed on Family day in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a day off for most Ontarians on Monday as we celebrate Family Day, the first long weekend of the year.

Here’s a list of what’s open and what’s closed in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region on the holiday.

Hamilton

Administrative offices: Offices will be closed and reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.

Green bin, garbage and recycling: No collection on Monday. Pickup will be one day later if it falls on or after the holiday. The city says all materials must be at the curb by 7 a.m.​

HSR bus: Buses will operate on regular Sunday/holiday service.

ATS DARTS: Run on a Sunday/holiday schedule (6:30 to 12:30 a.m.)

Story continues below advertisement

All subscription trips on DARTS, with the exception of dialysis, are cancelled for Feb. 17. If passengers need to travel, they must make an advance reservation to do so.

Recycling centres: Closed on Feb. 17.

Recreation centres: Most recreation centres, senior centres and arenas will be closed on Feb 17. However, some will operate with reduced hours on Family Day. That includes Bernie Morelli Recreation Centre, Bennetto Community Centre, Huntington Park Recreation Centre, and Stoney Creek Recreation Centre. For all recreation schedules, see www.hamilton.ca/recreation.

Hamilton civic museums: Most museums will be closed on Family Day. However, Dundurn National Historic Site, Whitehern Historic House and Garden, Battlefield House Museum and Park, Hamilton Museum of Steam and Technology, and Hamilton Children’s Museum will offer Family Day programming.

Tourism Hamilton visitor information centre: Closed on Feb. 17.

Hamilton Public Library: Most branches will be closed except for Central, Turner Park, Freelton and Lynden, which will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Social services: Housing services, as well as the Career Development Centre and Special Supports, will be closed on Family Day.

Senior centres: Closed on Feb 17.

Arenas: Closed Family Day.

Animal services: Closed on Monday.

Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Mount Hope: Will feature a three-day space-themed weekend and is open on the holiday Monday.

Burlington

Government offices such as city hall, municipal offices and facilities will be closed on Feb. 17, reopening on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Story continues below advertisement

Administrative services, including parks, roads and forestry, will be closed on Family Day. Only snow removal and urgent services will be provided.

Animal Shelter and Control will be closed Monday reopening Tuesday, Feb. 18. Emergencies can be called into 905-335-3030.

Most city pools, arenas and community centres will have variable opening and closing times on Family Day. Weather permitting, the Rotary Centennial Pond outdoor rink will open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Tim Hortons Free Family Day Skate at Appleby Ice Centre goes on rink 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday.

Halton Provincial Offences Court will be closed on Monday.

Free parking is available in the downtown core in municipal lots, on-street and in the parking garage. There is a maximum of three hours for on-street parking spaces. There is no parking on city streets overnight between 1 and 6 a.m. The Waterfront parking lots (east and west) do not provide free parking on statutory holidays.

Burlington Transit will operate a holiday schedule on Monday. The downtown transit terminal, specialized dispatch and the administration office will be closed.

Niagara Region

Government offices, including city hall, the Enterprise Centre and administration offices are all closed on Family Day.

Story continues below advertisement

The parks, recreation and culture services administration offices are closed.

Community centres, all older adult centres and some arenas will be closed on Family Day.

However, there will be skating at the Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre. Skating will be free, but regular rules and supervision requirements will apply.

1:06 Police release video of two arson incidents in Central and West Hamilton Police release video of two arson incidents in Central and West Hamilton

St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre will offer free leisure swims throughout Family Day, as well as the Pop Up Play Tent Fun Zone, from noon to 5 p.m.

St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre will offer behind-the-scenes tours at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday. Toddler I-Spy Tours and a Black History Month exhibit “Follow the North Star” will also run on Feb. 17.

FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre will be open with a Family Day program.

St. Catharines Transit and Niagara Falls Transit will both operate on a holiday schedule for Family Day.

Welland Transit, Niagara Region and Welland will have no daytime or evening service.

Shopping

Canada Post: Outlets are closed on Feb 17. Mail collection and delivery is cancelled on Family Day.

Grocery stores: Major grocery stores like Fortinos, Metro, Fresh Co. and No Frills will be closed on Monday.

Shoppers Drug Mart: Many locations will be open on Feb.17, but not all. Family day hours can be seen on the Shoppers store locator map.

Malls: All major shopping centres in Hamilton, Burlington, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls, including Lime Ridge Mall, Eastgate Square, The Centre on Barton, The Pen Centre, Fairview Mall, Mapleview Centre and Burlington Centre will be closed on Monday.

However, some Greater Toronto Area malls, as well as outlet malls in Niagara, will be open on Family Day:

Story continues below advertisement

CF Toronto Eaton Centre: Open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills: Open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket: Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pacific Mall in Toronto: Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Outlet Collection at Niagara Falls: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart: Most Walmarts will be closed on Feb 17. However, Niagara Falls Supercentre will be open on Family day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Alcohol

The Beer Store: All stores are closed on Monday.

LCBO: All stores are closed on Feb 17.

Toronto tourist destinations:

Movie theatres, the CN Tower and Ripley’s Aquarium will be open on Family Day.

The Royal Ontario Museum, the Toronto Zoo, the Art Gallery of Ontario, The Hockey Hall of Fame, Ripley’s Aquarium and the Ontario Science Centre will also be open on Monday.

Niagara Falls attractions: Voyage to the Falls Boat Tour, Journey Behind the Falls, the botanical gardens, the butterfly conservatory, Floral Showhouse, Great Canadian Winter Lodge and Queenston Heights Restaurant will be open on Family Day.