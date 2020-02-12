Suspect in Gordon Street shooting of 7-year-old named by Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have named a suspect connected to the shooting seven-year-old boy on Gordon Street in late January.

Detectives have issued a warrant for the arrest of Jayden Pitter, 20, in relation to a shooting that happened just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 23.

Police say the young boy was an “innocent victim” in an alleged targeted shooting in which multiple gunshots were fired into a house on Gordon Street, just east of Cavell Avenue, from the back yard.

After discharging the firearm, police believe the suspected shooter fled from the rear yard into a vehicle waiting on Gordon Street and sped east.

The suspect vehicle was identified by police in a release on Thursday as a light-coloured four-door sedan that was seen speeding away from the area on security camera footage taken around the time of the shooting.

Hamilton police say a light-coloured sedan is believed to have been the getaway vehicle for an alleged shooter leaving Gordon Street on Jan. 23, 2020. Hamilton Police Service

The firearm involved is still outstanding.

The injured boy, who’s since been released from hospital, was hit at least once but sustained two injuries, say investigators.

Pitter faces five charges related to the incident, including discharge and careless use of a firearm, aggravated assault, and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

He also faces eight other unrelated offences connected to a failure to comply with probation orders.

Detectives say the family of the young boy is co-operating with police but other individuals in the Gordon Street residence have been giving varying degrees of co-operation.

Investigators said there were five people in the home at the time — the boy and another child, as well as three adults.

Hamilton police went door to door on Friday on Gordon Street looking for help with a shooting investigation that sent a young boy to hospital. Lisa Polewski / Global News

Police believe there are people who know what happened and are encouraging those individuals to come forward.

Pitter is considered dangerous. Anyone who sees him, should not approach and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with any other information on the shooting can reach out to police at (905) 546-3825 or provide tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

