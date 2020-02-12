Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect in Gordon Street shooting of 7-year-old named by Hamilton police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 12, 2020 4:17 pm
Updated February 12, 2020 4:19 pm
Jayden Pitter, 20, is wanted by Hamilton Police in connection to the shooting of a 7-year-old boy on Gordon Street in late January. .
Jayden Pitter, 20, is wanted by Hamilton Police in connection to the shooting of a 7-year-old boy on Gordon Street in late January. . Hamilton Police Service

Hamilton police have named a suspect connected to the shooting seven-year-old boy on Gordon Street in late January.

Detectives have issued a warrant for the arrest of Jayden Pitter, 20, in relation to a shooting that happened just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 23.

Police say the young boy was an “innocent victim” in an alleged targeted shooting in which multiple gunshots were fired into a house on Gordon Street, just east of Cavell Avenue, from the back yard.

READ MORE: Hamilton police looking for light-coloured sedan connected to shooting of 7-year-old boy

After discharging the firearm, police believe the suspected shooter fled from the rear yard into a vehicle waiting on Gordon Street and sped east.

The suspect vehicle was identified by police in a release on Thursday as a light-coloured four-door sedan that was seen speeding away from the area on security camera footage taken around the time of the shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Hamilton police say a light-coloured sedan is believed to have been the getaway vehicle for an alleged shooter leaving Gordon Street on Jan. 23, 2020.
Hamilton police say a light-coloured sedan is believed to have been the getaway vehicle for an alleged shooter leaving Gordon Street on Jan. 23, 2020. Hamilton Police Service

 

The firearm involved is still outstanding.

The injured boy, who’s since been released from hospital, was hit at least once but sustained two injuries, say investigators.

Pitter faces five charges related to the incident, including discharge and careless use of a firearm, aggravated assault, and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

READ MORE: 7-year-old boy is an ‘innocent victim’ in shooting, Hamilton police say

He also faces eight other unrelated offences connected to a failure to comply with probation orders.

Detectives say the family of the young boy is co-operating with police but other individuals in the Gordon Street residence have been giving varying degrees of co-operation.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators said there were five people in the home at the time — the boy and another child, as well as three adults.

READ MORE: ‘Am I going to die?’ — 7-year-old boy asks neighbour after being shot in Hamilton home

 

Hamilton police went door to door on Friday on Gordon Street looking for help with a shooting investigation that sent a young boy to hospital.
Hamilton police went door to door on Friday on Gordon Street looking for help with a shooting investigation that sent a young boy to hospital. Lisa Polewski / Global News

Police believe there are people who know what happened and are encouraging those individuals to come forward.

Pitter is considered dangerous. Anyone who sees him, should not approach and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with any other information on the shooting can reach out to police at (905) 546-3825 or provide tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

7-year-old shot was not a target in Thursday shooting: Hamilton Police
7-year-old shot was not a target in Thursday shooting: Hamilton Police
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHamilton PoliceHamilton CrimeHamilton ShootingHamilton newsHamilton Paramedic ServiceHamilton gun violenceHamilton shootingsHamilton gunsfrank bergenChild shot HamiltonGordon Street shooting7-year-old boy shotshooting on gordon street
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.