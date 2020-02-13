Family Day 2020: What’s open and closed in Guelph on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The first long weekend of 2020 is here with Family Day on Monday and there will be plenty of closures and service reductions around Guelph.

The holiday will impact businesses, transit and city services.

Here is a list of what Guelph residents can expect for Monday.

Food and drink

Most grocery stores are closed on Feb. 17, including Metro, Zehrs and Longos, but Market Fresh at 10 Paisley Rd. will be open.

All LCBO and Beer Store locations are closed for the day.

Beer lovers can still grab suds at Royal City Brewing, Wellington Brewery and Fixed Gear Brewing’s location on Alma Street.

Shopping

Stone Road Mall will be closed on Monday.

All Rexall locations and their pharmacies will be open and the Shoppers Drug Mart on Eramosa Road will be open until midnight.

Shoppers should call independent businesses for their store hours.

Banks will also be closed on Family Day.

City-run facilities and services

There will be no waste collection on Monday and it will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week. The Waste Resource Innovation Centre will be closed as well.

City hall offices will be closed along with other municipal offices such as operations, parks and forestry, Guelph Transit and the River Run Centre box office.

Exhibition Arena will be closed and Centennial Arena will be hosting private rentals only, while the Victoria Road Recreation Centre will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The West End Community Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., but the Evergreen Seniors Community Centre will be closed.

Guelph Civic Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., while McCrae House will be closed.

All branches of the Guelph Public Library will be closed for the day.

The Market Square ice rink will be open all day, weather permitting.

Public transit

Guelph Transit buses will operate on a staggered 60-minute service schedule from 9:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Mobility service will also run from 9:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

More Guelph Transit details can be found through its website.

GO Transit will run on a Saturday schedule, but riders should check their specific schedule for more information.