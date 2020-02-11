Snow blankets Edmonton Tuesday morning, 69 collisions as visibility issues affect roads

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton was blanketed with a burst of wet snow Tuesday morning, leading to visibility issues and numerous collisions around the city.

Police said between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m., there were a total of 69 collisions. That included five hit-and-run collisions, 12 injury collisions, and 52 collisions that led to property damage.

Edmonton was set to see up to 10 centimetres of snow in the morning, according Global Edmonton meterologist Jesse Beyer, but the snow tapered off in the late morning.

Weather warning issued for Edmonton. Still looking at 5-10cm for Edmonton and area. It will turn to patchy flurries this afternoon and evening. Visibility may be reduced when traveling through snow bands to less than 500m. Travel with caution. #abroads #yegtraffic #yeg #yegwx pic.twitter.com/vwrpo9NoGX — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) February 11, 2020

Environment Canada issued a weather warning at 10:14 a.m. Tuesday, due to heavy bands of snow and visibility reduction.

The weather agency said that visibility would be down during the snowy periods, with some areas less than 500 m.

