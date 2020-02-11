Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Snow blankets Edmonton Tuesday morning, 69 collisions as visibility issues affect roads

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 2:13 pm
A snowy commute in Edmonton on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. .
A snowy commute in Edmonton on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. . Morris Gamblin / Global News

Edmonton was blanketed with a burst of wet snow Tuesday morning, leading to visibility issues and numerous collisions around the city.

Police said between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m., there were a total of 69 collisions. That included five hit-and-run collisions, 12 injury collisions, and 52 collisions that led to property damage.

READ MORE: Debate over winter tires in Alberta revived as winter looms

Edmonton was set to see up to 10 centimetres of snow in the morning, according Global Edmonton meterologist Jesse Beyer, but the snow tapered off in the late morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada issued a weather warning at 10:14 a.m. Tuesday, due to heavy bands of snow and visibility reduction.

The weather agency said that visibility would be down during the snowy periods, with some areas less than 500 m.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton weatherEdmonton TrafficEdmonton roadsEdmonton SnowEdmonton crashesedmonton snow collisions
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.