Crime

East Ferris man charged with manslaughter in connection to overdose death: North Bay OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 11:47 am
On Aug. 15, officers say there were called to a home on Marina Road, where a 32-year-old was found dead as a result of a drug overdose.
On Aug. 15, officers say there were called to a home on Marina Road, where a 32-year-old was found dead as a result of a drug overdose. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

North Bay OPP say they’ve charged a 29-year-old with manslaughter in connection to a drug overdose death in East Ferris, Ont.

Eric Champagne, from East Ferris, was charged with manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death on Friday, police say.

On Aug. 15, officers say they were called to a home on Marina Road, where a 32-year-old identified as Andrew Duquette was found dead.

An investigation revealed that the victim died as a result of a drug overdose.

READ MORE: 18-year-old charged in fatal October crash near North Bay, Ont., police say

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay on Tuesday.

OPP say they’ve investigated 34 incidents where charges have been laid for manslaughter and/or criminal negligence causing death in relation to fatal overdoses since 2016. Of all the occurrences, this is the first one this year.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Barrie police continue search for armed robbery suspects
