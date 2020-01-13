18-year-old charged in fatal October crash near North Bay, Ont., police say

Send this page to someone via email

EAST FERRIS, Ont. – Police have charged an 18-year-old driver after a crash near North Bay, Ont., in October that killed a 74-year-old passenger in another car.

Ontario Provincial Police say two vehicles collided on Highway 17 in East Ferris Township on the afternoon of Oct. 20.

They say the 74-year-old passenger from Timmins, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene while three other people were seriously injured.

Kendra Beanish, of Kemptville, Ont., has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Beanish is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 4.

The charges have not been proven in court.

