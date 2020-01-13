Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

18-year-old charged in fatal October crash near North Bay, Ont., police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2020 3:28 pm
Updated January 13, 2020 3:29 pm
Ontario Provincial Police say two vehicles collided on Highway 17 in East Ferris Township on the afternoon of Oct. 20.
Ontario Provincial Police say two vehicles collided on Highway 17 in East Ferris Township on the afternoon of Oct. 20. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

EAST FERRIS, Ont. – Police have charged an 18-year-old driver after a crash near North Bay, Ont., in October that killed a 74-year-old passenger in another car.

Ontario Provincial Police say two vehicles collided on Highway 17 in East Ferris Township on the afternoon of Oct. 20.

READ MORE: Investigation into ‘serious’ assault in Thunder Bay now being treated as homicide: police

They say the 74-year-old passenger from Timmins, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene while three other people were seriously injured.

Kendra Beanish, of Kemptville, Ont., has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Beanish is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 4.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Cyclist dead following collision in North Bay: OPP

© 2020 The Canadian Press
OPPNorth BayTimminsKemptvilleNorth Bay OntarioEast Ferris TownshipNorth Bay newsEast Ferris crashEast Ferris fatal crashKemptville newsTimmins newsTimmins Ontario
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.