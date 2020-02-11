Menu

Crime

Halifax police investigating after woman allegedly sprayed with irritant, robbed

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 10:53 am
Halifax police are investigating after a woman was allegedly robbed early Tuesday morning.
Halifax police are investigating after a woman was allegedly robbed early Tuesday morning. File/Global News

Halifax Regional Police say officers are investigating a reported robbery that occurred Tuesday morning in Halifax.

According to police, a 24-year-old woman was walking in the 2600 block of Northwood Terrace at approximately 1 a.m. Police say a male suspect approached her and sprayed a sensory irritant in her face, allegedly causing her to fall to the ground while the man tried to grab her bag.

READ MORE: Man threatens employee with handgun during robbery in Bedford — police

According to police, a witness heard the woman scream and came out of his residence to help her. The suspect allegedly grabbed her cellphone and fled the area.

The suspect is described as a six-foot-tall man with a pale, gaunt face, a thin build and short, dirty blond hair. He was reportedly wearing dark clothes at the time of the alleged incident.

