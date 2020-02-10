Menu

Health

New Brunswick premier says necessary changes coming to health care system

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2020 4:30 pm
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs talks to reporters following a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on December 16, 2019.
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs talks to reporters following a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on December 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The premier of New Brunswick is warning of changes coming to the province’s health care system.

Blaine Higgs issued a statement Monday saying the current health care model is not working and New Brunswickers deserve better.

READ MORE: New Brunswick Green leader launches his ‘budget with a heart’ tour

Higgs says there were 23 service interruptions last year, including the temporary closure at some hospitals of such crucial departments as obstetrics, general surgery and outpatient care.

He says New Brunswick is facing a mental health crisis, the population is aging and there is a significant labour shortage.

READ MORE: New Brunswick adding 32 nurse practitioners to improve primary care access

On Tuesday morning, the CEOs of the province’s two health networks will announce the solutions they have been working on and the changes they plan to implement.

Story continues below advertisement

Higgs says change is not easy, but his government is prepared to do what is right for all New Brunswickers.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
New BrunswickHealthBlaine Higgslabour shortagehealth care systemMental Health Crisis
