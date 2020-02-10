New Brunswick premier says necessary changes coming to health care system

Send this page to someone via email

The premier of New Brunswick is warning of changes coming to the province’s health care system.

Blaine Higgs issued a statement Monday saying the current health care model is not working and New Brunswickers deserve better.

Higgs says there were 23 service interruptions last year, including the temporary closure at some hospitals of such crucial departments as obstetrics, general surgery and outpatient care.

He says New Brunswick is facing a mental health crisis, the population is aging and there is a significant labour shortage.

On Tuesday morning, the CEOs of the province’s two health networks will announce the solutions they have been working on and the changes they plan to implement.

Higgs says change is not easy, but his government is prepared to do what is right for all New Brunswickers.