Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick adding 32 nurse practitioners to improve primary care access

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 27, 2020 11:46 am
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2010 file photo, a nurse practitioner prepares a flu vaccination in Rockville, Md.
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2010 file photo, a nurse practitioner prepares a flu vaccination in Rockville, Md. AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

New Brunswick’s regional health authorities are adding 32 nurse practitioners to emergency departments and clinics in an effort to improve access to primary care.

Health Minister Hugh Flemming says the move will improve wait times at four emergency rooms and reduce the provincial wait-list for a family doctor or nurse practitioner by more than half.

READ MORE: 2 doctors resign over labour challenges in Saint-Quentin, N.B.

The Horizon Health Network will add 21 nurse practitioners, while 11 will be added in the Vitalite Health Network, bringing the provincial total to 97.

Flemming says he doesn’t see an issue filling the positions, and recruiting has already begun.

New Brunswick hires 6 new nurse practitioners with goal of reducing wait times
New Brunswick hires 6 new nurse practitioners with goal of reducing wait times

The minister says he expects the costs will be absorbed within existing budgets.

Story continues below advertisement

New Brunswick has employed nurse practitioners since 2002.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
New BrunswickHealth CareHealthcarenew brunswick healthEmergency RoomsHorizon Health NetworkVitalite Health NetworkHugh FlemmingNurse PractitionerhealthcarNew Brunswick Nurse PractitionerNurse Practitioners in New Brunswick
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.