New Brunswick adding 32 nurse practitioners to improve primary care access

New Brunswick’s regional health authorities are adding 32 nurse practitioners to emergency departments and clinics in an effort to improve access to primary care.

Health Minister Hugh Flemming says the move will improve wait times at four emergency rooms and reduce the provincial wait-list for a family doctor or nurse practitioner by more than half.

The Horizon Health Network will add 21 nurse practitioners, while 11 will be added in the Vitalite Health Network, bringing the provincial total to 97.

Flemming says he doesn’t see an issue filling the positions, and recruiting has already begun.

The minister says he expects the costs will be absorbed within existing budgets.

New Brunswick has employed nurse practitioners since 2002.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2020.